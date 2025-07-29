Renaissance Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,702.80. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $2,968,308.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,042.78. The trade was a 64.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock worth $4,339,370 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.47. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

