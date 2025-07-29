RD Finance Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,350 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

RD Finance Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Dell Technologies comprises 0.8% of RD Finance Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $133.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Several analysts have commented on DELL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,917,063 shares of company stock worth $1,573,509,812. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

