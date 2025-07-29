First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,678 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $120.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

