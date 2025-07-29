First Foundation Advisors Acquires 433 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $530.31 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.