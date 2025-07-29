Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $204.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.13.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.42.

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $22,858,894.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 293,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,458,002.70. This trade represents a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,248 shares of company stock worth $111,279,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

