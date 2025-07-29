XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 571.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $658,735,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after buying an additional 1,772,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Workday by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,454,000 after buying an additional 1,406,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,855,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,846,000 after buying an additional 939,955 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,263,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,175,000 after buying an additional 767,034 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Westpark Capital raised their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

Workday Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of WDAY opened at $238.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.87 and its 200 day moving average is $246.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

