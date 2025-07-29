Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 6.0% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,667,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,356,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,447,000 after purchasing an additional 431,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,126,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

