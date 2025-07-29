Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 829,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,868 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $76,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 57,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.53.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

