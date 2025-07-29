Norden Group LLC Sells 567 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Norden Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 35,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. UBS Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

