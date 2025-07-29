Norden Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Norden Group LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $421.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.