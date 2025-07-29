Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 75,632.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 59,720.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after purchasing an additional 358,322 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in McKesson by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,164,000 after purchasing an additional 293,148 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of MCK stock opened at $705.86 on Tuesday. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $717.46 and its 200 day moving average is $673.58.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.