Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 75,632.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 59,720.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after purchasing an additional 358,322 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in McKesson by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,164,000 after purchasing an additional 293,148 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $705.86 on Tuesday. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $717.46 and its 200 day moving average is $673.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.