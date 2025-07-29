Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,367 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarendon Private LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,029,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wincap Financial LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.95.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.00. The company has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.