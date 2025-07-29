Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
VXUS opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.