Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

