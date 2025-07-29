FSA Advisors Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Straightline Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $2,244,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $275.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.25. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research raised Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

