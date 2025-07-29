Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 892,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,080,000 after buying an additional 193,381 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 381,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after buying an additional 151,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.66.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

