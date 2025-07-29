Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1,270.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 981.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,350 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 22,699.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,112,000 after purchasing an additional 924,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,024,000 after purchasing an additional 353,165 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 376,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 298,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 374,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 276,539 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.86.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.56 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.69.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

