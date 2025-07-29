Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) versus Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) Critical Analysis

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) and Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Empire Post Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment 4.28% 125.77% 4.77% Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 0 17 0 3.00 Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Live Nation Entertainment and Empire Post Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $165.82, indicating a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Empire Post Media.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Empire Post Media”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $22.74 billion 1.56 $896.29 million $2.93 52.24 Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Empire Post Media.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Empire Post Media on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients and consumers with marketplace for tickets and event information through mobile apps, other websites, retail outlets, and its primary websites, such as livenation.com and ticketmaster.com; and provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events and third-party clients in various live event categories. This segment offers ticketing services for arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online, and promotional programs; rich media offering that comprises advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. It owns, operates, or leases entertainment venues. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Empire Post Media

(Get Free Report)

Empire Post Media, Inc. is an entertainment company pursuing opportunities in the television field, based on bringing cost-effective production methodology and 3D technology to established television genres. The Firm focuses on three key areas in the television industry: post-production services; 2D to 3D conversion; and the creation, development, production and marketing of 2D/3D television programming. The company was founded by Peter Dunn on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.