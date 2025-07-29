Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 318.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after buying an additional 4,211,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after buying an additional 3,397,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,364,364,000 after buying an additional 2,971,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after buying an additional 2,936,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

