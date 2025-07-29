EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 182.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,873 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,343 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.1% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

