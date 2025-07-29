Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 39.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dollar General by 12.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 37.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.69. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

