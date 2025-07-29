Q2 Earnings Estimate for WMB Issued By US Capital Advisors

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.
Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23.
In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
