Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,233,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,270,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 25.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $122.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $291.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.22.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

