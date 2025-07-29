Reviewing Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) & Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rail Vision and Union Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rail Vision N/A N/A N/A Union Pacific 28.43% 41.73% 10.08%

Risk and Volatility

Rail Vision has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Pacific has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rail Vision 0 0 0 0 0.00 Union Pacific 1 8 16 2 2.70

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rail Vision and Union Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Union Pacific has a consensus price target of $259.46, suggesting a potential upside of 13.16%. Given Union Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than Rail Vision.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rail Vision and Union Pacific”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rail Vision $1.30 million 14.70 -$30.71 million ($4.49) -0.08 Union Pacific $24.25 billion 5.65 $6.75 billion $11.51 19.92

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Rail Vision. Rail Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Union Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Rail Vision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Union Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Rail Vision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Union Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Union Pacific beats Rail Vision on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive. It offers main line systems for the safety of train operations, prevention of collisions, and reduction of downtime; railway detection system for passengers and freight trains; shunting yard systems for shunting operations; and light rail vehicle systems for detecting and classifying obstacles. The company also provides rail vision big data services, as well as maintenance and predictive maintenance systems; and geographic information systems for mapping and updates. Rail Vision Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

