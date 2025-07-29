Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $40.33 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $40,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $362.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.95. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $362.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

