N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.