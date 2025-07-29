N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 111.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,730 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

