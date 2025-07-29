N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 749 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. William Blair lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $518.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $522.16 and its 200 day moving average is $511.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

