Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 909.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,858,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,067.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,869,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

