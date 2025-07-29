Marco Investment Management LLC Has $16.49 Million Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $923.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $864.82 and its 200-day moving average is $764.06. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $945.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $858.19.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

