Indie Asset Partners LLC Buys 592 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 2.2% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 122,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.13. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $137.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

