Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,619,000 after purchasing an additional 337,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,285,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,193,923,000 after purchasing an additional 263,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $225.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.