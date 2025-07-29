Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $484.90 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $183.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

