Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,661,000. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $242.71 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

