Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 32,831 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,245,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Kimco Realty worth $153,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 105.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,259,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 648,021 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.1%

KIM opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

