Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,455 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,000,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after purchasing an additional 168,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,298,426,000 after purchasing an additional 420,153 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $400.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.49 and a 200-day moving average of $379.68. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

