JSF Financial LLC Purchases 873 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $246,748,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 142,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average of $142.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

