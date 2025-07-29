JSF Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,720 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE WM opened at $228.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.43 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

