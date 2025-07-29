De Lisle Partners LLP Sells 5,000 Shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

De Lisle Partners LLP decreased its stake in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP owned 0.32% of Innovex International worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovex International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Innovex International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovex International by 169.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innovex International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovex International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 199,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Innovex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Innovex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Innovex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovex International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Innovex International Price Performance

INVX stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.82. Innovex International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $240.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.73 million. Innovex International had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 16.68%.

Innovex International Company Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

