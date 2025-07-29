De Lisle Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Hingham Institution for Savings accounts for 1.0% of De Lisle Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. De Lisle Partners LLP owned approximately 1.20% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Maren Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 167,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $247.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $209.71 and a 1-year high of $300.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 11th. The savings and loans company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

(Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.