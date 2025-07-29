S&CO Inc. Sells 36,605 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,605 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of IAC worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Value Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,872,000. Corvex Management LP grew its position in IAC by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after acquiring an additional 920,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,817,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,719,000 after acquiring an additional 483,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 357,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.23.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. IAC had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. IAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

