Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $4.70 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price target (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $723.85 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $732.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $659.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

