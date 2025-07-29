Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $6.67 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $174.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $281.57 billion, a PE ratio of 127.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

