De Lisle Partners LLP Purchases 3,455 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA accounts for approximately 3.3% of De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. De Lisle Partners LLP owned 0.21% of Murphy USA worth $19,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 21.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 81.9% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $3,683,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUSA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.86.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $419.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $421.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.53. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.44 and a 12-month high of $561.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,580. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

