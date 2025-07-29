Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $4.14 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 43.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 42.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $289.04 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.15. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,111.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.82.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,385,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 95,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,683,600. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.72, for a total value of $6,033,207.76. Following the sale, the director owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,531.52. The trade was a 42.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

