Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.90 and its 200 day moving average is $152.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

