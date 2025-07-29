Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 158.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,254.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $69.46.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

