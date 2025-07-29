Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 206 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,393,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 601,089 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 5.7%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $186.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.67.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

