Brio Consultants LLC Invests $5.31 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 1.1%

IBIT opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

