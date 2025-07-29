Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Creekside Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,526,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $208.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $209.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.58.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

