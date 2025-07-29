FSA Advisors Inc. Makes New $323,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 275.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $207.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.69.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

